COLUMBIA - Fire crews responded to a house fire on McBaine Avenue Tuesday morning.

Firefighters responded to 603 McBaine Avenue at 3:39 a.m., according to a news release from the Columbia Fire Department

McBaine Fire

Firefighters responded to 603 McBaine Avenue at 3:39 a.m on Tuesday morning.

The man who rents the house and is the only occupant was home at the time and made it out safely. According to the release, a dog inside died.

According to the release, the damages are estimated to be above $30,000. The Red Cross is helping the man who lives at the house.

McBaine Fire

Firefighters walking out of a house fire located at 603 McBaine Avenue.

Fire investigators are still investigating what caused the fire, according to the release.

This is a developing story, KOMU will update this story when more information becomes available.

Tags

Recommended for you