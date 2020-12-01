COLUMBIA - Fire crews responded to a house fire on McBaine Avenue Tuesday morning.
Firefighters responded to 603 McBaine Avenue at 3:39 a.m., according to a news release from the Columbia Fire Department
The man who rents the house and is the only occupant was home at the time and made it out safely. According to the release, a dog inside died.
According to the release, the damages are estimated to be above $30,000. The Red Cross is helping the man who lives at the house.
Fire investigators are still investigating what caused the fire, according to the release.
This is a developing story, KOMU will update this story when more information becomes available.