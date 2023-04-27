COLUMBIA − A fire is under investigation after it caused heavy damage to a Columbia home Thursday afternoon.
The Columbia Fire Department responded to the home at 1309 W. Worley St. just before noon.
CFD Capt. Jeffrey Heidenreich said no one was home at the time of the fire, but four pets were inside. Three of the pets escaped on their own, and one cat is being treated for injuries, according to Heidenreich.
West Worley Street near Pennant Street was closed for about an hour so crews could extinguish the flames and smoke.
Boone County Joint Communications first reported the fire around 11:50 a.m. and urged drivers to find a different route.
Approximately five trucks were called to the scene.
There is no threat to the public, according to CFD.
Two fire marshals are currently on scene investigating the cause of the fire.
This story is developing and will be updated.