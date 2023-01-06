House in Mexico suffers major damage after fire

MEXICO — A home in Mexico has major damage after a fire Friday morning.
The Mexico Public Safety Department (MPSD) responded to the scene in the 1000 block of Harwood Street around 4:57 a.m., according to a news release.
Firefighters discovered flames coming from multiple rooms in the house.
The fire was eventually extinguished. The kitchen, living room, and two bedrooms suffered significant fire damage, MPSD said.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. There were no injuries from the incident.