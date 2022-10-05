JEFFERSON CITY - The last drop-off for Cole County's Household Hazardous Waste program occurs Wednesday.
The program is designed to give residents the opportunity to safely discard leftover household products that contain corrosive, toxic, flammable or reactive ingredients. Products accepted range from standard household cleaners to BBQ-sized propane tanks.
Neighborhood Services Specialist Dawn Kirchner said time slots for the program fill up quickly. She said residents should schedule their waste pick-up appointment several weeks in advance in order to ensure they receive a slot.
“They make an appointment online, or call and make an appointment,” Kirchner said. “Then they can bring their waste in and just make sure it gets disposed of properly.”
This year there were seven Household Hazardous Waste program drop-off dates:
- March 16
- April 20
- May 18
- June 15
- September 7
- September 14
- October 5
The program’s cost is determined individually based on how much household hazardous waste needs to be hauled off a resident’s property.
Last year, the program serviced 280 households. Since Cole County's Hazardous Waste Management facility opened in 2011, over 20,000 pounds of hazardous waste has been properly disposed of.
“It is hauled away by a professional environmental services company,” Kirchner said. “They dispose of it properly or reuse it.”
Kirchner said this program has key environmental benefits.
“Household hazardous waste toxic chemicals do not get into the environmental stream,” Kirchner said. “They don’t get into your water… It [also] benefits the environment because a lot of times they’re recycled.”
For Cole County residents who weren’t able to schedule an appointment this pick-up season, Kirchner said they can hold onto the products until next year or work with another recycling program.
The program has rules about which products they accept. Several household waste products, like batteries and light bulbs, are not permitted. For these products, Kirchner suggests residents reach out to local businesses about recycling policies.