COLUMBIA − Homebuilders across the nation have seen a housing recession, CNBC reported this week, but some housing experts in mid-Missouri say residents won't see much of an impact.
The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index dropped six points to 49 this month, which is the eighth straight monthly decline. This index was last under 50 in June of 2014. Anything above 50 is considered positive.
According to CNBC, of the index's three components, current sales conditions dropped seven points to 57, sales expectations in the next six months fell two points to 47 and buyer traffic fell five points to 32.
The chief executive officer at the Columbia Board of Realtors, Brian Toohey, believes Missouri is not in a recession.
"I would not say we're currently in a housing recession right now," Toohey said. "Our inventory levels are still very low, about half of where they should be at this time of year."
Toohey said building permits are down this year by 25%.
"But there were so many permits pulled last year, and [it'd] be hard to keep up that pace," Toohey said. "So it still seems like our housing market is still pretty healthy, compared to historical numbers private pandemic."
An executive officer at the Home Builder Association of Mid-Missouri, Rachel Andrews, agrees that there isn't a recession, but says there has been less traffic than usual.
"Traffic slowed a little bit, you know, as far as buyers being out, and just coming out and looking and things like that," Andrews said. "But they're still several starts, and there's houses with contracts on them."
Andrews believes now is not a bad time to buy due to low interest rates.
"But I just think right now, I mean, even though interest rates are going up, they're still not bad," Andrews said. "And so I think people are thinking, if I'm going to do this, I need to do this before they do go up."
Both Andrews and Toohey say they don't know what the future will hold.