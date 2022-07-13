COLUMBIA - In the last few months, interest rates on home loans have increased, although the increase as not as alarming as some may think.
According to CNBC, the average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed mortgages with conforming loan balances ($647,200 or less) remained at 5.74%.
John Schupp, a mortgage loan officer in Columbia, said while the interest rates have gone up, they are not as bad as some are making them out to be.
"Over the last year or two, we'd surprising the lower lowest rates we've ever seen. You know, especially since 2010," Schupp said.
Ryan Cunningham, a local realtor, also said he saw shockingly low rates in the last few years.
"The rates were more of an economic boost when they were that low. So we're kind of heading back into more of a normal interest rate for the market and everything else," Cunningham said.
He said it is higher but not as high as some they have seen in the past.
"We've seen it since probably since 2015, progressively get worse, and it seems like it's gotten better recently," Cunningham said.
He says the biggest thing that has changed is the bond market most likely not keeping the rates low artificially. The bond market is a financial market where participants can issue new debt, known as the primary market, or buy and sell debt securities, known as the secondary market.
"The percent of interest rates were never meant to be that low," Cunningham said. "Interest rates went up fairly drastically. You know, we always got to remember that where interest rates were."
They say the only reason the rates were down was because of the slowed economy during the COVID-19 pandemic.