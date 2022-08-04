COLE COUNTY - The Biden administration declared monkeypox a public health emergency Thursday. Monkeypox cases are on the rise across the United States.
As of Aug. 3, the CDC reports that Missouri currently has 12 Monkeypox cases in the state.
The Biden administration's announcement came during a briefing with the Department of Health and Human Services.
Federal officials Thursday afternoon said they were still finalizing the formal declaration of a public health emergency, which would be posted on an HHS webpage.
Health officials also said they were taking steps to improve access to Jynneos, the only vaccine approved by the Food and Drug Administration to protect against the virus through a two-dose regimen.
The vaccine is not available to the general public, nor is it anything that's available to anyone who has not been exposed. It is only available to individuals identified as someone who has had exposure with a positive case.
Chezney Schulte, a registered nurse and communicable disease coordinator for the Cole County Health Department, said more vaccines are going to states with more cases.
"Jynneos is typically the brand that's being distributed from a federal allocation reserved to states based on need," Schulte said. "That's based on the positive cases that they have, as well as those contact tracing or contact investigations that are being had."
Federal officials have identified about 1.6 million people at highest risk for monkeypox, but the U.S. has only received enough Jynneos doses to fully cover about 550,000 people.
Even with the announcement of Monkeypox, The Cole County Health Department does not anticipate the vaccine will be made available to the general public.
Understanding Monkeypox:
Monkeypox is a viral infection, that typically causes flu like symptoms that might include exhaustion, fever, fatigue, muscle aches, and then a rash.
"As far as CDC guidance is concerned, the risk to the public is low at this time, and that's because this virus is harder to spread from person to person," Schulte said. "The most likely transmission from person to person is based on close physical skin to skin contact between a person who has Monkeypox, and that next person who is susceptible to the infection."
"This isn't something that's going to be spread by being in the grocery store or walking by someone that has Monkeypox," Schulte said, "but rather by close physical contact either with skin lesions, are those open sores, or in close proximity with their respiratory droplets or saliva."