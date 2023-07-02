COLUMBIA — The U.S. Supreme Court ruled against President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan on Friday, which would have relieved up to $20 thousand in debt for some students. As many students prepare to take out loans to begin college and start paying them once they graduate, KOMU asked MU officials what resources they have to guide students through this process.
Christian Basi is the director of the MU News Bureau. He says MU is "recognized nationally for being one of the most affordable universities across the country."
Basi says MU is working to make it clear just how much a student will have to pay for college.
"This past year, we changed our tuition structure so that it becomes easier for students and parents to understand and predict the cost of college, which makes it easier to budget," he said.
He also added that university officials work to encourage students to graduate on time.
Basi recommended that all students meet with student financial aid advisors. He says that they can even help students navigate the process of taking out federal loans, and ensure students only take out how much they need.
He also said that students should take advantage of MU's Office for Financial Success which has resources to help them make good financial decisions while they're in college.
Still, this doesn't relieve the burden that debt forgiveness would have for recent graduates. Anais Henzel graduated from MU in May with a degree in business and now works at a bank in Jefferson City.
She's concerned about affording to pay back her loans when payments kick in this December.
"It's just a ridiculous amount of money to just come straight out of college, be 23 years old, and be shackled in $28 thousand worth of debt," she said. "My car is going to die soon and I have to buy a new one. How am I going to do that when I'll have to be paying $300 a month for student loans."
Henzel said that she doesn't have much money to spare already without paying the loans. "My budget for food and rent and that stuff is already 70% of my income."
She thinks just because others could graduate debt-free, doesn't mean that the forgiveness package would have been unfair.
"Not everyone has the opportunity to go through school and not take out loans," she said. "My parents weren't rich. I had to take out loans to be able to afford it."