Weather Alert

MOZ041-047-048-050-161615- /O.CON.KLSX.WC.W.0001.000000T0000Z-210216T1700Z/ Boone MO-Callaway MO-Cole MO-Moniteau MO- Including the cities of Columbia, Fulton, and Jefferson City 1011 PM CST Mon Feb 15 2021 ...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...Callaway MO, Cole MO, Osage MO, Moniteau MO and Boone MO Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of very cold air and strong winds will create dangerously low wind chill values. This will result in frost bite and lead to hypothermia or death if precautions are not taken. If you must venture outdoors, be certain to dress properly, with several layers of light-weight, loose fitting clothing and making sure that all exposed skin is covered. && $$