COLUMBIA- As snow continues to fall across the state, MoDOT and local county departments are working to clear roads.
In a press release from Columbia snow plows have been out since 7 a.m. The city also put out a notice noting that cars parked on priority snow routes is now being enforced.
According to Road Superintendent of Cole County Bryan Boyce, all 25 snow plows are out to clear the roads. Boyce says have been out since 4 a.m. on Sunday.
One of the issues that Boyce and most of mid-Missouri is facing is the cold weather on top of the falling snow. Because it is so cold outside, items like salt or sand have been ineffective.
"You know with these temperatures nothing's is working, we've been putting down a salt and sand mix. We've been doing that on all our roads, including gravels," Boyce stated.
Other counties like Audrain confirmed that they have plows on the road. MoDOT has recommended people not travel if possible, especially in east and southeast Missouri.
MoDOT also has a map, with updated road conditions on major highways updated periodically.