COLUMBIA - With the weather heating up this week, many residents are looking for a way to keep their pets cool, while also offering them the same daily exercise. One way to keep your pet cool is finding a space outdoors with plenty of shade.
One Columbia resident took his dog to Twin Lakes Dog Park. The area features open space, a lake for the dogs to swim in and numerous trails to walk your dog down.
"We were hoping it had cooled off," said Andrew Green. "We have to take any chance we can to get out here."
Green is like many pet owners, who are just trying to give their dogs a chance to get out and still get the exercise they desire even with the heat.
"We try and take breaks between walks," said Green, but those walks can be short lived as his dog Pearl gets tired easily.
As a new resident of Columbia, he and Pearl expect to be back at Twin Lakes Dog Park much more often once the weather cools down.
"Once the temperatures break this will definitely be a weekly spot for us," he said.