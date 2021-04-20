MINNEAPOLIS- Ex-cop Derek Chauvin has been convicted of second and third-degree murder, as well as second-degree manslaughter, for his involvement in George Floyd's death.
Chauvin faces up to 75 years in prison, when he returns for sentencing in eight weeks.
The jury read the decision Tuesday afternoon, the day after deliberations began. Chauvin quickly stood up after the judge ordered his bail revoked and placed his hands to be handcuffed before he left the courtroom.
Local, state and national officials and organizations responded to the guilty conviction shortly after it was announced.
KOMU 8 also joined Columbia NAACP Chapter President Mary Ratliff and former Cole County prosecutor Bill Tackett for the announcement.
Mary Ratliff, Columbia NAACP Chapter President reacts to Derek Chauvin being convicted of murder.
Former Prosecuting Attorney Bill Tackett was not surprised by the three guilty verdicts. After the initial announcement that the jury finished deliberations, he said that pretty much meant a guilty verdict.
Tackett said this case was unlike any he has ever seen, in that it had other officers testifying against Chauvin, and videoof Floyd's death.
Response from Minneapolis
President Biden and VP Harris call the Floyd family after the GUILTY verdict! Thank you @POTUS & @VP for your support! We hope that we can count on you for the police reform we NEED in America! ✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/cg4V2D5tlI— Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) April 20, 2021
With chants continuing, people are starting to march through the streets of Minneapolis. A sign reads: “THE WORLD IS WATCHING” pic.twitter.com/DiMulForya— Danny Spewak (@DannySpewak) April 20, 2021
MN Attorney General Keith Ellison — “Nobody can do everything, but everyone can do something. It’s in your hands.” The AG calls on Congress to pass the police reform bill named for George Floyd pic.twitter.com/ABnUK3iVUs— John Croman (@JohnCroman) April 20, 2021
Minnesota @LtGovFlanagan on Chauvin verdict — pic.twitter.com/TknDw0qIcW— John Croman (@JohnCroman) April 20, 2021
Local/State Reaction
Missouri NAACP
"The Missouri State Conference of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (Missouri NAACP), a frontline civil rights organization, calls for respect for Blacks’ constitutional rights in Missouri and America. The NAACP sees the importance of the people demanding justice, from cell phones in hand to the witness stand to jury service. This was a peaceful response to Derek Chauvin’s illegal acts before there was hope for a trial.
The NAACP continues to condemn Derek Chauvin’s inhuman attack on George Floyd and awaits the sentencing portion of this trial in 8 weeks."
Diocese of Jefferson City
"While the trial of Derek Chauvin has finished and our justice system moves forward, we must still face the reality that we are not done with racism," Bishop McKnight writes.
"In our own communities, including in the Diocese of Jefferson City, individuals are being humiliated and denigrated because of their race. Their human dignity is being crushed and defiled because they are seen as 'other' or 'less than.'
"Let me be clear: All human beings are our sisters and brothers, no matter their race, language or creed. Violence motivated by racism must stop."
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas
This was the right result—accountability. George Floyd should be alive today, as should many others. I appreciate the jury’s work. Now we must continue ours. Keep up the pressure.
St. Louis Police Department Chief John Hayden
Below is a statement from @ChiefJohnHayden relative to today's #verdict
Missouri House Minority Leader Crystal Quade
“Today’s verdict shows justice is possible when the system works as it should. Law enforcement reform is about ensuring the system always works as it should, without exception. No one, not even police, should be above the law. As the House considers bills in the session’s final weeks that seek to shield police from accountability and tilt the system against justice, lawmakers would do well to remember this day.”
Mun Choi, University of Missouri Chancellor & UM System President
The trial of Derek Chauvin has reached an end today as he was found guilty on all charges. Now a much longer process continues, as we strive to heal and address underlying issues of racism, discrimination and disrespect in our society.
George Floyd’s death, as well as continued acts of violence and loss of life, have been traumatic for many. We want you to know that if you are feeling stress from this situation or by personal issues that may have been raised by this experience, please know that you are not alone.
Missouri State Senator Steven Roberts (D-St. Louis)
“George Floyd’s death from the actions of Derek Chauvin was an abhorrent act of senseless violence in what should have been a routine interaction with law enforcement. The global protests that ensued only further demonstrated that, for too long, there has been a clear disconnect between police and the communities they serve. It is my hope that this conviction serves as a pivotal step toward accountability and leads to a re-examination of law enforcement use-of-force practices. My thoughts are with Floyd’s family.”
Mo. Rep. Cori Bush (1st District)
This verdict is the work of George Floyd's family. This is the work of community. This is the work of protesters.But this verdict is not why we come together. Our work is to save Black lives, and our work continues.— Cori Bush (@CoriBush) April 20, 2021
Mo. Rep. David Tyson Smith (45th District)
Although this verdict does not eliminate all injustice, it is an important step towards accountability and healing. pic.twitter.com/cvBtEwQj8D— David Tyson Smith (@dts4mo) April 20, 2021
National Reaction
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi
George Floyd should be alive today. His family’s calls for justice for his murder were heard around the world. He did not die in vain. We must make sure other families don't suffer the same racism, violence & pain, and we must enact the George Floyd #JusticeInPolicing Act. https://t.co/tWln9NRg1g— Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) April 20, 2021
Barack and Michelle Obama
Today, a jury did the right thing. But true justice requires much more. Michelle and I send our prayers to the Floyd family, and we stand with all those who are committed to guaranteeing every American the full measure of justice that George and so many others have been denied. pic.twitter.com/mihZQHqACV— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 20, 2021
NBA
NBPA Executive Director Michele Roberts and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver released the following joint statement today: pic.twitter.com/r0XQkLssOb— NBA (@NBA) April 20, 2021
WNBA
“This past year, we have witnessed traumatizing instances of police brutality that Black Americans disproportionately experience, with the murder of George Floyd at the forefront of the conversation. While this verdict represents a step toward justice, we are reminded that justice is too often not the outcome for people of color. The WNBA/WNBPA Social Justice Council will continue its work to combat injustice and inequality in our country and hope this represents a true turning point for how the effects of systemic racism begin to be addressed. We stand with all those who have felt the deep impact of George Floyd’s death.”
NHL
National Hockey League Statement following today’s verdict in Minneapolis. pic.twitter.com/hODghaQ25H— NHL (@NHL) April 20, 2021
US Soccer
