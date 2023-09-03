JEFFERSON CITY - The return of high school football also means the return of scammers trying to take advantage of fans who want to watch their favorite school's compete.
According to a news release from the Better Business Bureau (BBB), scammers will tag school's official social media accounts to appear legitimate. In reality, their goal is to steal fans' personal information like credit card and social security numbers.
Ryan Fick helps run the live stream for Capital City High School sports. He said scammers pop up on the school's social media posts all the time.
"It seems like anytime you try to post information about an upcoming game, or you got to YouTube or even Facebook you will see fake link responses," Fick said.
According to the BBB, Scammers will ask for a small amount, usually $1, to stream a game. But, there is no stream to watch. Instead, scammers will charge much larger purchases using fans' financial information.
Fick said most schools won't charge you to watch a live stream. He said you should be cautious if you come across a live stream blocked by a pay wall.
"If it looks suspicious, check it out first," Fick said. "Call the school if you have questions."
When Fick worked at previous schools, he said families would often call during road games to see if a live stream was legitimate.
There are some live streams which do require a subscription, including MSHSAA TV and the NFHS Network, Fick said.
You should be cautious of clicking on any links to avoid sharing personal information, according to the BBB. The bureau also recommends using a credit card so you can challenge fraudulent to charges.
Fick said Capital City recently set up a new live stream for fans to watch the school compete. On Friday, fans could watch Capital City football win a thrilling 37-34 comeback against Battle. As of Sunday morning, the video had over 1,000 views.
Still, with so many scammers posing as schools, Fick said Capital City needs to communicate with families how to access the live stream.
"We're going to have to really pump that on our own social media and say this is, this is the link," Fick said.
Despite the prevalence of scams, Fick said he believes streaming is a huge asset to families.
"I think it's an exciting time," Fick said. "I think about grandparents and people who don't travel as easy, for them to be able to get online and watch the kids play."