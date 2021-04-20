COLUMBIA - Missouri saw light flurries, cold temperatures and rain Tuesday, and it's not going to stop overnight. According to the KOMU 8 First Alert Weather team, temperatures are supposed to drop Tuesday evening, sending the mid-Missouri area into a freeze warning overnight and early Wednesday morning.
While Missouri springs vary, accumulating snow this late in April is uncommon for the state.
Record Watch: A Freeze Warning is in effect for tonight as temperatures drop into the upper 20s.This means a record is in Jeopardy! The current record low for Wednesday morning is 29° (1907). #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/ezniXsEn8H— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) April 20, 2021
The expected low temperatures have made businesses like the Westlake Ace Hardware bring their spring plants and weather sensitive lawn and garden supplies indoors.
“A few people have asked for them, they just got to wait, we don’t want to lose all of them,” Heston Wilkerson, Westlake Ace Hardware Assistant Manager, said.
If you have already purchased plants that are sensitive to cold weather, they must be covered up to prevent significant damage or even being killed.
Wilkerson says he's lived in Missouri his whole life, so this weather doesn't surprise him.
"It’s Missouri, I would say unpredictability is predictable here," Wilkerson said.
Wilkerson also said they have had a few customers worried about the dropping temperatures.
“I’ve had a few people ask for salt. The biggest thing I have probably been asked for today is propane is kerosene, stuff to keep warm with."
Another frost is also possible into Thursday morning. KOMU 8’s First Alert Weather Team will keep you updated on local conditions.