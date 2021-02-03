BOONE COUNTY- As the Kansas City Chiefs gear up for Super Bowl LV, football fans are gearing up for Super Bowl Sunday festivities.
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services Department has provided some recommendations for this year's gatherings to go alongside the CDC guidelines.
- Limit groups as much as possible
- Maximum of 20, but 10 or less is recommended
- Keep six feet of distance from guests
- Wear a mask at all times
- Wash your hands
- Get creative with celebrations
- Portion out food servings ahead of time
PHHS Health Educator, Ashton Day, emphasized the importance of wearing masks, while also finding creative ways to celebrate. She suggests noise makers like clappers, thunder sticks, or even cowbells.
"We all know how the Chiefs play," Day said. "You want to yell and scream when you're excited, but that does make droplets go further."
We're only a few days away from the Kansas City Chiefs returning to the Super Bowl!We recommend watching the game with those in your household. However, if you're gathering with others or catching the game at a local bar or restaurant, don't forget to mask up like Mahomes! pic.twitter.com/nMZ0S6rO1p— Columbia/Boone Co. Public Health & Human Services (@CoMo_HealthDept) February 3, 2021
The Boone County Health Department is asking residents to follow these guidelines in an attempt to allow people to enjoy Super Bowl Sunday while keeping the community's health in mind.
"In the last couple of weeks, our numbers have been pretty stagnant or even on the decline," Day said. "I think it's a combination of people taking these precautions seriously and also portions of our population being able to be vaccinated."