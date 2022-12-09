HOWARD COUNTY - A Howard County building was destroyed Friday after a fire.
Fire crews arrived to the building in the the 300 block of Highway 40 around 12:37 p.m. Friday.
According to Anthony Martin, the Station 2 captain for the Howard County Fire Protection District, the fire began in the attic of the building. Martin guessed the flue of a wood stove was not properly cleaned.
Upon arrival, the structure was fully involved in flames. The Boonville Fire Department and the Cooper County Fire Protection District assisted in the call.
The structure was unoccupied by residents, so teams decided to use a "surround and drown" tactic to treat the flames.
Martin said the owner used the building as a flea market.
The fire is down the street from Snoddy's, a local grocery store in New Franklin.
There were no injuries reported.