COLUMBIA - Police have identified the burned human remains found at a home in north Columbia last week.
The remains belong to 21-year-old Samuel Michael Clemons, an MU student and former Jefferson City resident.
Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones offered condolences to Clemons' family.
"We will support them by pursuing this investigation to its conclusion, and they will need comfort from their family, friends and community," Jones said in a news release.
Clemons was a sophomore studying biological sciences, according to a campus email sent by UM System President Mun Choi.
Choi said the university has been in contact with Clemons' family and are supporting them in "any way that it can."
Police found Clemons' remains in a fire pit outside a home in the 2400 block of Bentley Court on Jan. 10. Court documents noted the body was "smoldering" and the "odor of burning flesh was present."
Police arrested 20-year-old Emma Adams, of Columbia, in connection to the case. Adams pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder, armed criminal action, tampering with physical evidence and abandonment of a corpse on Jan. 13, after initially refusing to appear in court.
On Tuesday, Adams' attorney, Jeffrey Hilbrenner, asked the judge to waive her bond hearing. Adams remains in the Boone County Jail on a $1 million cash-only bond and will appear next in court for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 16.
Adams' arrest came after the the MU Police Department (MUPD) performed a wellness check at a dorm on MU's campus Jan. 10, around 5:30 p.m. A woman asked for police to check on her son, whom she had not spoken to since Jan. 9 around 10:30 p.m., court documents said.
Officers were unable to find the male student. According to court documents, MUPD used surveillance footage to retrace his steps. The footage showed the student getting into an Uber outside Hudson Hall around 10:40 p.m. on Jan. 9.
With help from Uber and a ping of the student's phone, officers were led to a home in the 2400 block of Bentley Court, according to court documents.
At the home, Adams gave officers consent to search the home and backyard, where they found the human remains in a fire pit, court documents said.
Adams told police the victim was "beating" her, so she stabbed him with a knife in self defense, according to court documents. A bloody pocket knife and a broken cell phone matching the victim's cell phone were found in the kitchen, court documents said.
Clemons was referred to as John Doe until a positive identification was able to be made. Police said they could not ID him due to the condition the body was found in.
Choi said the university has resources available for anyone who needs it, including the Wellness Resource Center, the Counseling Center and Employee Assistance Program.