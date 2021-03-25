BOONE COUNTY- State park rangers are investigating human remains found at Rock Bridge State Park.
Missouri State Highway Patrol Cpl. Kyle Green confirmed to KOMU 8 that remains were found at the park.
A Columbia Police officer at the scene said a hiker found the remains shortly after noon on Thursday.
Shortly after confirmation from Cpl. Green, Columbia Police said the department would hold a press conference regarding new evidence that "could possibly confirm the disappearance of Mengqi Ji."
Columbia Mayor Brian Treece, Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones and Columbia Police Assistant Chief Jeremiah hunter will speak at the conference. The press conference will be held at City Hall at 7 p.m. Thursday night. KOMU 8 will stream the conference on KOMU.com, KOMU 8 News app and KOMU 8 Streaming apps on Roku, Apple TV, Android TV and Amazon Fire.
"Today advances the investigation and prosecution, and the evidence located was significate," Chief Jones told KOMU 8's Emily Spain.
Mengqi Ji was reported missing from Columbia on Oct. 10, 2019. She was last seen on Oct. 8, 2019 by her husband, Joseph Elledge. Elledge now faces first degree murder charges, and his trial is set to start in November 2021.
