Human remains found in 1982 identified as missing Sedalia man

SWEETWATER COUNTY, Wy. — Human remains found in southwestern Wyoming in 1982 have been identified as those of a Sedalia man who went missing in 1981 after visiting family in California.
Through DNA testing, Jack Clawson's remains were identified more than 40 years after being found, the Sweetwater County, Wisconsin, Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday.
Detectives and forensic analysts submitted biological samples to the University of Northern Texas Health Science Center Fort Worth, Texas, for possible identification through DNA analysis in 2011 and received a match to Clawson in March, the sheriff's office said.
Clawson's disappearance and death was long considered a cold case. Clawson was on his way back to Missouri after visiting family in California when he went missing in July 1981, the sheriff's office said. He was 24 at the time.
A little over a year later, a group of pipeline surveyors found his remains in a remote desert in Granger, Wyoming — southwestern Wyoming town in Sweetwater County. An investigation and autopsy revealed no signs of foul play, and investigators believed he died during the winter due to exposure. With the identity of the remains unknown and indeterminable, the case became known as "Pipeline Pete."