COOPER COUNTY- The Cooper County Sheriff's Office announced Friday the human remains found on April 15 belong to a missing Boonville man.
The Boone County Medical Examiner's Office positively identified the remains as 42-year-old Andrew Sercu. He had been reported missing to the Boonville Police Department on Sept. 8, 2020.
The remains were found on Thursday, April 15 in rural area west of Boonville.
No cause of death has been determined, and next of kin has been notified. A Facebook group of over 300 people was made for the search of Sercu.
Authorities say the investigation continues and there is no further information to release at this time.