MILLER COUNTY- The Miller County Sheriff's Office responded to a wooded area Monday around 3:15 p.m. in reference to human remains found.
According to a press release from the Sheriff's Office, deputies were contacted by an individual who believed he had located human remains.
Deputies were able to confirm that they were skeletonized human remains.
The exact age and identification or how long the body was in the wooded area, along with the cause of death, is currently unknown.
The body was taken to the Boone County Medical Examiner's Office and MU Department of Anthropology where an examination will be conducted.
The investigation is ongoing by the Miller County Sheriff's Office.
More information will be provided after remains have been identified and the family has been contacted.