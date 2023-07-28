MONROE COUNTY - A man was arrested Friday after human remains were found during a search for a missing Monroe County woman, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Investigators with the MSHP’s Division of Drug and Crime Control and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search of a rural Monroe County pond Friday, in connection with the investigation into the 2021 disappearance of Betty L. Hayes, of Holliday, Missouri.
Around 2:40 p.m. members of the MSHP Dive Team recovered human remains from the pond. An autopsy of the remains will be performed at a later date, the Highway Patrol said.
Investigators later arrested Lyle W. Miller, 65, of Madison, Missouri, in connection to Hayes' disappearance. The Monroe County Prosecutor has formally charged Miller with second-degree murder, according to MSHP.
An endangered silver advisory for Hayes was issued on Dec. 17, 2021. Hayes last spoke to a family member by telephone on Dec. 16, 2021. Her family reported her missing to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office the next day.
She was believed to be at her residence, located at 17040 Route C in Holliday, Missouri. Her vehicle was still at her home address, according to previous KOMU 8 reporting.
Her family issued a $10,000 reward in January 2022 for her return. KOMU 8 spoke to the family in March of that year, who said they believe she may have been abducted from her home.
Miller is being held without bond.