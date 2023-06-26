SALINE COUNTY − Human remains were discovered on an island on the Missouri River over the weekend, according to an incident report from the Saline County Sheriff's Department.
The remains were found on an island near Hills Island Chute in the Grand Pass area Saturday around 3:41 p.m., according to the report obtained from Saline County Sheriff Cindi Mullins.
A sheriff's deputy and members of the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Drug and Crime Control and Water Patrol Divisions recovered the remains and transferred them to the county coroner for an autopsy.
Mullins said Monday that the remains remain unidentified at this time, and that all information has been turned over to MSHP's Drug and Crime Control Division for investigation.
KOMU 8 has reached out to the Highway Patrol for additional information and will update this story when it becomes available.