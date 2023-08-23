COLUMBIA - Human trafficking is the fastest-growing criminal industry in the world, according to the International Air Transport Association.
In Missouri, Human Trafficking Courts identified 240 human trafficking cases with 327 victims involved in the crimes.
Audrey Kauffman, interim executive director of the Central Missouri Stop Human Trafficking Coalition (CMSHTC), says traffickers are now using social media to target Columbia youth.
"What we see on a day-to-day basis is coercion or grooming," Kauffman said. "Many times they are trolling social media and they are looking for posts or pictures that show sadness, any type of vulnerability, dissatisfaction with home life and they will invite themselves in by showing that they understand what they're going through and they start creating an emotional bond with that person.
CMSHTC is a nonprofit organization that provides direct services to victims of human trafficking including safe housing, food, shelter and clothes.
According to The National Child Traumatic Stress Network, foster care children are at a higher risk of being targeted by human traffickers.
Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) is a Columbia organization whose volunteers are trained and supported to be a voice for children involved in the foster care system.
Kelly Hill, CASA's executive director, says CASA volunteers have only served a few cases related to human trafficking in Columbia.
"What can happen for foster youth is that when they run away or when they age out they are more at risk of being trafficked because of what they've experienced," Hill said. "It places them with a lot of risk factors for being trafficked.
CMSHTC offers outreach and monthly public meetings to educate the community.
On Wednesday, the organization had a volunteer orientation for people interested in getting involved.