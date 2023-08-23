A Columbia organization trains new volunteers as the number of human trafficking cases involving kids rises.

COLUMBIA - Human trafficking is the fastest-growing criminal industry in the world, according to the International Air Transport Association. 

In Missouri, Human Trafficking Courts identified 240 human trafficking cases with 327 victims involved in the crimes.

Audrey Kauffman, interim executive director of the Central Missouri Stop Human Trafficking Coalition (CMSHTC), says traffickers are now using social media to target Columbia youth. 

"What we see on a day-to-day basis is coercion or grooming," Kauffman said. "Many times they are trolling social media and they are looking for posts or pictures that show sadness, any type of vulnerability, dissatisfaction with home life and they will invite themselves in by showing that they understand what they're going through and they start creating an emotional bond with that person. 

CMSHTC is a nonprofit organization that provides direct services to victims of human trafficking including safe housing, food, shelter and clothes. 

According to The National Child Traumatic Stress Network, foster care children are at a higher risk of being targeted by human traffickers. 

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) is a Columbia organization whose volunteers are trained and supported to be a voice for children involved in the foster care system. 

Kelly Hill, CASA's executive director, says CASA volunteers have only served a few cases related to human trafficking in Columbia. 

"What can happen for foster youth is that when they run away or when they age out they are more at risk of being trafficked because of what they've experienced," Hill said. "It places them with a lot of risk factors for being trafficked. 

CMSHTC offers outreach and monthly public meetings to educate the community.

Kauffman said after the release of the movie The Sound of Freedom, many people contacted her about getting involved with the organization. 
 
"It absolutely made a difference," Kauffman said. "It was great to see the amount of interest and that people weren't afraid to go see it.

On Wednesday, the organization had a volunteer orientation for people interested in getting involved.

“The first 30 minutes is going to be talking about how people can get involved and volunteer with our organization," Kauffman said. "The second part will be a human training 101 really to give a broad overview of what human trafficking is at a global level but also what it is at a local level.
 
Kauffman says Columbia is a hot spot for human trafficking.
 
"Because of where we are located northwest and southeast highways," Kauffman said, "there's a lot of traffic going through that makes it a hot spot." 
 
Kauffman says number of people coming out of trafficking is increasing based on what her organization has seen.
 
"We are hoping to put the structure in place son we can help more people."
 
Contact the Stop Human Trafficking National Hotline at (866) 590-5959

