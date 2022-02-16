COLUMBIA - The Central Missouri Humane Society is extending a special discount it offered for pet adoptions to celebrate Valentine's Day.
In a Facebook post, the organization said any adult dog or cat adoptions from Feb. 10 to Feb. 14 will only cost $14. Now the special will go until Feb. 19.
Michelle Casey, the associate director of the Humane Society, said there are dozens of animals waiting for a home.
"That's going to be all dogs and cats that are six moths and older," she said. "And it doesn't just count for animals that are here at the shelter. It also counts for animals that are in foster care."
Adoption rates at the Humane Society are variable and can normally range anywhere from $30 to $200. Puppies are typically more expensive to adopt.
"But this $14 special is definitely a little bit more of an incentive to come in and adopt a pet," Casey said. "And then put the rest of that money that would've been spent on an adoption fee towards the direct care of your new pet."
All adoption fees go to caring for the animals. Animals adopted from the Humane Society are spayed or neutered, micro-chipped, up-to-date on vaccinations, and heartworm tested.
The Central Missouri Humane Society hopes that anyone considering adoption will look on its website for a four-legged friend to take home.
"Our adoption counselors are here. They're happy to answer any questions and to take you through the matchmaking process and see if we have somebody that's going to be a good fit for your home," Casey said.
To help the Central Missouri Humane Society without adopting a pet, you can make a donation or join their foster program.