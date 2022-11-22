COLUMBIA - The Central Missouri Humane Society (CMHS) announced Tuesday it is offering a Black Friday special in hopes to clear out the shelter.
CMHS said they are offering this sale to combat a canine respiratory virus.
The adoption special will include $20 adoption fees on all adult dogs 30 pounds and over.
The deal will run from Wednesday, Nov. 23 through Saturday, Nov. 26. The humane society will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.
The humane society is requiring appointments to view pets, but walk-ins are welcome from 12 to 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25.
CMHS also said it is looking for foster parents for dozens of animals at the shelter.
“If you have the time and love to give, please consider fostering a pet for the holiday. We provide all the supplies; you provide the love," CMHS executive director Julie Aber said.