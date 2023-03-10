Hundreds attend Friday services honoring Cash Martin

COLUMBIA − Hundreds of people gathered at The Crossing Church Friday to honor Cash Martin, a sophomore at Rock Bridge High School who died in a motorcycle crash on Monday.
His family members, classmates, friends, teachers, teammates, and the Columbia community came together on Friday for the visitation and funeral.
Cash’s aunt, Jamie Martin, said she hopes people take the values and traits of Cash and become those things in their own life.
“Be a friend, even if someone's not a friend to you, be a friend. I mean, if somebody does you wrong, you don't do them wrong. You just be a friend and you love people through things and you meet them where they're at. That was who Cash was. You know, he was beyond his years and wisdom and that is what is so exciting and so makes us so broken, is that he had so much,” Jamie Martin said.
Jamie said that Cash considered his friends as his family, and that they could always count on him.
“Cash, at a very, very young age, was a creator. He was somebody we could count on, like to get something done,” Jamie Martin said.
When Cash was just 4 years old, his grandfather got him a bike with training wheels.
“He was all excited about this bike, you know, and rode it immediately, riding it around the court and the circle drive at my mom and dad's house,” Jamie Martin said.
It was not long after that, when Cash wanted to ride without training wheels. So he found the correct tools and got to work.
“Then he was riding his bike without training wheels, so I guess he had somehow realized that he could balance it and that they were just being more of a problem than anything,” Jamie Martin said.
Cash worked for his father's company, AmericaMow. Jamie Martin said no matter how bad the weather was, Cash would snow plow her driveway. Cash also did landscaping and mowed lawns.
"No other 15 year old worked as hard as Cash," Jamie Martin said.
On Thursday night, Cash's family found a baby photo with him in a shirt that said "Future Star" and had a baseball on it.
“That could not have picked a better outfit for him, and we could not have put a better thing out into the universe,” Jamie Martin said.
To all of his past baseball coaches, Cash is remembered as a hard-working, committed and respectful athlete.
Jim Putnam, who was Cash's former youth baseball coach, said that Cash checked all of the boxes that a coach could want.
Justin Towe, Rock Bridge's head baseball coach, described Cash as an "ultimate team guy," even if he wasn't front and center.
Jamie Martin wants to remind people that starting in the spring time, more people begin to ride bikes and motorcycles. She says it's important to look out for them.
“They are like ants, they are not in a big car with airbags, that you can easily see," Jamie Martin said. "You should stop for three seconds and really look both ways and look for everything, not just other cars, then when you know no one is coming, then turn."
She also said it's more important than ever to tell your kids you love them.
"Don't text them, talk to them and let them know how you feel," she said.
Another gathering will be held at the Academy Sports Parking lot at 8 p.m. Friday.