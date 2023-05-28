JEFFERSON CITY — Under the billowing sounds of drum beats and the sharp chiming of bells, hundreds of people gathered in Jefferson City Sunday to celebrate the history and culture of Native Americans.
The thirteenth annual "For the People Pow Wow" wrapped up its second day of festivities at the Jefferson City Jaycees fairgrounds Sunday afternoon.
The event was free, open to the public and attracted visitors from all over the United States.
Visitors arriving at the fairgrounds were greeted with handmade Native American goods; booths were full of handwoven blankets and handmade jewelry, with countless baskets of feathers and animal bones.
Walking inside the space, patrons saw a large arena encircled with benches and more booths. This area was blessed and only train dancers were allowed to enter it.
Festivities began with gourd dancing. Five men sat in the center of the arena rhythmically pounding a large drum.
Surrounding dancers shook ankle bells and joined in with the singing, as dollar bills were left at their feet: a sign of respect and appreciation.
Sunday's gourd dance was special, however, as it was an honoring of Native American veterans. Every dancer in the arena had either served themselves or was honoring a close relative who has served.
The main event was called the Grand Entry, where dancers in full regalia came to begin the rest of the night of celebrations.
While the events of the Pow Wow are entertaining, the celebration means much more to the people running it.
"In Missouri, Native people sort of are spread out. We don't have any reservations or any indigenous settlements," Greg Olson, Pow Wow committee chair said. "This is a chance for them all to come together for a weekend."
The event also gives people a chance to peek into authentic indigenous culture.
"It's a good way to learn about a culture so I'm not even Native American, but I've been working on this now for several years," Olson said. "It's a good way for somebody who's not involved with indigenous people to learn more about the culture."
The Pow Wow also gives Native Americans a chance to represent themselves the way they want to be represented.
"I think with the stigmatism of all the westerns you know and the history of this country- what happened to the Native Americans- that's still an issue with people," said Linda Coulter, Missouri's head lady dancer.
The Pow Wow shows what Native American culture is truly all about.
"This is a good place to come and how we care for family, and how we care for each other," Coulter said. "It brings everybody together. It teaches people about Native Americans, that we're okey-dokey! Because some people are still prejudiced."