JEFFERSON CITY - Hundreds of volunteers from churches across Missouri gathered in Jefferson City today to help with various clean-up projects across the town.
The event was done through Mission JC, a service organization based in Jefferson City that organizes large volunteer events for churches near the area.
The event was expected to have nearly 500 people in attendance completing over 50 projects.
Organizers had volunteers meet at Special Olympics Missouri for music, drinks, and donuts, before sending everyone off to their job sites.
Jobs varied from picking up trash from streams or on the side of the highway- to mulching a local middle school's front entrance- to making blankets for the Miracles 4 Margaret foundation.
"People want to volunteer, but sometimes you don't know what the opportunities might be." Mission JC Co-Chair Janet Wear-Enloe said. "We do the background work, so it makes it easy for them to show up and make a real difference in just a few hours."
Wear-Enloe, along with her counterpart Co-Chair Holly Schroer, works with a committee in contacting agencies and schools across Jefferson City to find out what projects need to be done, and how many volunteers they need to do it.
"In addition, we're serving a lot of community partners such as first responders and emergency personnel by baking cookies at various church locations and delivering them to the various fire and police stations," Schroer said.
Volunteer Della Degroff has been taking part in Mission JC since 2018.
"Of course COVID hit and we couldn't do it for 2020, but then I came back last year and the next couple of years to do it again," Degroff said.
She spent her Sunday morning planting trees at the Noren Access in North Jefferson City.
"I think it's important to do things like this. A-because we're serving our community but B- we're sharing the love of God," Degroff said. "We're all from churches and it's cool to show that community of- no matter what church you go to, we're all coming together for one common cause."
Since her crew finished early, they got to kick back and enjoy the sunshine for the rest of the morning.
"I love doing it- it's so much fun and it's just like a change for a Sunday morning," Degroff said. "It's just nice to get out and get some activity and know you're serving your community and doing good as well."