COLUMBIA − Three hundred people participated in the 64th annual Heart of America marathon, the second oldest continuously running marathon in the United States, on Monday.
Joe Duncan, who founded the event back in 1960, ran a portion of the race Monday along with 300 runners who mostly originated from Missouri but also came from Texas, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania and even Australia.
The race started and finished on the trail behind the Boone County History & Culture Center. The event started at 6 a.m. so runners could have the best chance they could to beat the heat. Event organizers made sure that heat would be as minimal of a factor as possible.
"We have buses to pick up runners if they need it. Also to keep traffic down, we have a couple of guys driving the course looking for people who need help, refilling stations with water or ice. We have an ambulance and medical professionals, water coolers and snacks," marathon director Larry Flynn said.
Jefferson City runner Tony Hicks finished first with a time of 2:55:37. Trevor Liptak, another runner who finished 49th with a time of 4:42:51, said he really appreciated the effort the organizers made to make the marathon enjoyable as a runner.
"I look forward to all the people biking, going around, cheering us on," Liptak said. "It helps a lot with the mental game, not a lot of other races have that, it makes me want to come back."
Flynn said the run takes a long time to prepare, both in the short term and long term.
"We've had a ton of volunteers, great sponsors that helped set everything up, we've been working since January," Flynn said
The race is recognized as a challenging race to finish. A hill that starts at the town of Easley, in between mile marker 12 and 13, tends to give many runners quite the challenge.
"It's hot, it's humid, it's hilly, so you really have to put some effort into this marathon." Flynn said.
However, for Liptak, his hardest point came afterwards.
"I don't know if the hill is the hardest point," Liptak said. "However for me, just in between the 16th and 19th mile marker tends to be where I start to walk every other mile."
Liptak says he looks forward to competing in his third Heart of America race next year.
Monday's full results can be found here.