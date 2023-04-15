COLUMBIA - Hundreds volunteered for a day of service around Columbia. MU students worked throughout the city, including yard work for elderly homeowners, and home construction.
According to the Director of Caring for Columbia around 400 people showed up to volunteer.
Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe said volunteering is a great way for MU students to learn more about their community. She spoke with volunteers at the University of Missouri Recreation Center before they got started.
"I always say like, love where you live and serve where you love," Buffaloe said. "In Columbia, this is the people's way to give back to their fellow neighbors, to help one another, but also to learn more about our community."
According to the city of Columbia's 2022 Annual Report of Volunteer Service to the City, volunteers shared more than 30,000 service hours valued at $916,000.
Volunteers on Saturday said their experience was invaluable. MU Sophomore Greta Ripperda lead a team installing cabinets and flooring at the Habitat for Humanity Boone Prairie Subdivision off Brown Station Rd. This is her second year volunteering.
"Caring for Columbia has really shown me some cool other parts of Columbia," Ripperda said. "I would never have known this [subdivision] was here, and you could come help with this kind of thing."
Show-Me Central Habitat for Humanity Director of Community Outreach Ashley Switzer said 143 home are planned for the subdivision.
"We love partnering with the student community," Switzer said. "They're only here for a short time but they can take those lessons wherever they settle."
Volunteers also worked at the Food Bank for Central and Northeast Columbia, Central Missouri Community Action and the Central Missouri Humane Society.