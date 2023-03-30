RANDOLPH COUNTY − A Huntsville man faces a second-degree murder charge in connection to an overdose death in Moberly over the weekend.
Kyle Hummel, 36, was charged Thursday with second-degree murder and delivery of a controlled substance.
According to a news release from the Moberly Police Department, officers investigated the death of a 32-year-old Moberly resident on Sunday. A woman who lives with the victim located their body in the garage and called 911, according to court documents.
Through their investigation, police found the victim died from a drug overdose, which they believe was supplied by Hummel.
Court documents say Hummel met with the victim and the woman at a Moberly gas station early Sunday morning. The woman told investigators that Hummel gave them a package and then they returned home and separated the rest of the day.
Text messages between the woman and the victim discussed getting "fent," which officers believe is a street term for fentanyl, according to court documents. Officers also saw text messages between Hummel and the woman, where they discussed how many drugs they wanted to purchase.
In an interview with police, Hummel admitted that he travels to Columbia to purchase fentanyl, according to court documents.
Hummel is being held Randolph County Jail on a $100,000 bond. Hearings have not yet been scheduled in the case.