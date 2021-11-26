BOONE COUNTY — A Huntsville man was seriously injured after a crash in Boone County Thursday.
The crash occurred at Route UU at eastbound Interstate 70 at 8:20 p.m.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the man failed to stop at a stop sign and traveled through an intersection and struck a guardrail.
Robert Walker, 68, was seriously injured and was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, according to the crash report.
He was driving a 1991 Chevrolet S10 which was extensively damaged in the crash.