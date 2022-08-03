JEFFERSON CITY - HVAC problems aren't new to hot Missouri summers. What is new, however, is the higher number of issues, particularly for Lincoln University.
Heat waves have caused 14 buildings on Lincoln's campus to have air conditioning problems, making up one-third of the campus buildings overall.
Jeff Turner, the director of facilities at LU, said this summer has been the worst he's experienced in terms of the number of problems across campus buildings.
"This has been the worst summer that I've seen so far," Turner said. "It seems to have the length of time we've had these long. Heat waves have had a really stressful impact on the equipment."
One common reason A/C units experience problems is old age, but sometimes age has nothing to do with it.
"This problem is not a lack of maintenance, it's not a lack of effort, and it's actually not even age," Turner said. "It's strictly that something failed on that component on that coil. The weather has caused many of our systems, whether they're newer systems or older systems, to have some problems and some cases failures."
After the HVAC is checked out, Turner and his crew don't miss a beat keeping the systems maintained until they can make a permanent fix.
"Supply chain continues to affect us," Turner said. "We are continuing to chase down parts to the best of our ability, whether they're available in the United States, or we have to wait for them to be shipped."
As for the fall semester starting soon at LU, most buildings having issues aren't even noticeable, as Turner has kept the buildings as cool as possible.
"The residence halls have all been non-impacted at this moment," Turner said. "They're all ready to go in terms of cooling. We still have a couple of buildings that have equipment that we're waiting for to be delivered. Those are academic buildings, and they will be ready before school starts."
The buildings that have had problems at LU are:
- Page Library
- Damel Hall
- Lorenzo Green (LUPD)
- Perry Hall
- Maintenance Shop
- LUPD Police Academy
- Martin Hall
- Martin Luther King Hall
- Scruggs University Center
- Soldiers Hall
- Elliff Hall
- Jason Gym
- The LINC
- Richardson Fine Arts Center