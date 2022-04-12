COLUMBIA - As part of its annual One Step Hams for the Holidays campaign, Hy-Vee employees and local first responders will distribute 250 hams on Thursday.
The event, which benefits families in need, will be held at the Albert Oakland Park and begins at 5 p.m. The event continues until 7 p.m. or until all hams are distributed.
In order to follow appropriate social distancing guidelines, hams will be safely loaded into vehicles using a contactless drive-thru method to minimize physical contact.
Hams for the Holidays is a collaborative effort with Hormel Foods to help provide hunger relief in communities served by Hy-Vee stores. Columbia is one of 19 stops that Hy-Vee is making across 10 states to deliver a total of 7,400 hams.