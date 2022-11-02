COLUMBIA − Hy-Vee stores across mid-Missouri will be closed for Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24.
The company says it is the first time in its 92-year history that its stores will close on Thanksgiving. Last year, stores were open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Closures include grocery stores, Dollar Fresh Markets, Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh locations and its Wine and Spirit locations. Customers will still be able to pay at the pump at its Fast & Fresh locations.
“Thanksgiving Day is about gratitude. The last several years have been some of the most challenging our employees have experienced and this is our way of showing our appreciation for everything they do on a daily basis to serve our customers,” Jeremy Gosch, CEO and president of Hy-Vee, said in a news release. “By closing our stores on Thanksgiving Day, we can give back to our employees by providing them time to focus on their own celebrations.”