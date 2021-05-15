COLUMBIA - Hy-Vee managers from all three Columbia stores were at an interview event on Saturday afternoon in an attempt to draw more job applicants for each of the grocery stores.
The event, hosted at St. Luke United Methodist Church, was a collaboration between Reverend James Gray and the grocery store chain.
Hy-Vee district store director Jim Simmons said the stores are experiencing a desperate need for workers.
"I'll take anyone at this point who is willing to work hard and come in and take good care of our customers," Simmons said. "There's a shortage out there and we're just trying to fill that void."
Hy-Vee is among many businesses experiencing the statewide worker shortage. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the state of Missouri had a 4.2% unemployment rate as of March 2021.
The unemployment challenge will become even more complicated after June 12. Governor Parson announced on Tuesday that Missouri will withdraw from all federal unemployment benefits related to the COVID-19 pandemic by that day.
For now, businesses like Hy-Vee are doing their best to hire more workers before the deadline.
Columbia resident Chloe Shelton, 15, said she came to the interview event as her first attempt to join the workforce.
"This will be my first job," Shelton said. "I just thought it would be a really good experience to try this out."
About a dozen people interviewed with managers during the two hour event, most of whom got applications set up with Hy-Vee for possible future employment.