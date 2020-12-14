MISSOURI - Hy-Vee, Inc. announced Monday it is partnering with dozens of national and regional food manufacturers and suppliers to help provide more than 1 million pounds of food to 17 food banks across its eight-state region for the holiday season, including Missouri.
Food donations include protein, produce, dairy and nonperishable items, as well as monetary donations from 26 leading food manufacturers.
Hy-Vee will be dropping off food donations at Feeding America food banks across Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin between Dec. 14-16.
The Missouri drop-off times at partnering Feeding America food banks are listed below:
Harvesters – The Community Food Network, Kansas City, Mo.
(Dec. 16 at 10 a.m.)
Ozarks Food Harvest, Springfield, Mo.
(Dec. 14 at 10 a.m.)
Second Harvest Community Food Bank, St. Joseph, Mo.
(Dec. 15 at 10 a.m.)
The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri, Columbia, Mo.
(Dec. 15 at 10 a.m.)
For the full list of drop-offs in all eight states and for more information about Hy-Vee's giving initiative, visit their website.