COLUMBIA —  Hy-Vee will distribute 300 Hormel Cure 81 hams to families in need on Wednesday beginning at 5 p.m.

The event will occur at Albert Oakland Park in Columbia, located at 1900 Blue Ridge Road. and will last for two hours or until the store runs out of hams, whichever comes first.

Hy-Vee's event is a part of the grocery store chain's Hams for the Holidays campaign, which makes 15 stops in eight states to deliver 5,000 total hams. The campaign aims to support hunger-relief efforts in communities served by Hy-Vee.

To follow social distancing guidelines hams will be loaded into vehicles by contactless delivery.

Hy-Vee employees and local first responders will facilitate the event and will be wearing masks and gloves for safety.

