COLUMBIA - Hy-Vee announced today that Pediatric COVID-19 vaccines are now available at select locations across the country.
The vaccinations are free and insurance is not necessary. Appointments are required in order to receive a dose.
The FDA and CDC approved a three-dose Pediatric Pfizer vaccine for children ages 6 months to 4 years. The second dose is administered three weeks after the first. The final vaccination should take place two months after the second. The booster is not yet approved for Pediatric Pfizer recipients.
A two-dose Moderna vaccine is also approved for children ages 6 months to 5-years-old. The second dose of Moderna should be administered four weeks after the first. For moderately to severely immunocompromised children, a third dose of Moderna can be administered two months after the second. The booster is not approved at this time.
Parents and guardians must accompany minors to their appointment and consent to the vaccination. Masks are required.
It is recommended that guardians bring their insurance card (if they have it), Medicare Part B red, white and blue card (if they are a recipient), photo ID and their vaccination card.
For more information on COVID-19 vaccines or to make an appointment, visit www.hy-vee.com/covidvaccine