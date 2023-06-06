BOONE COUNTY − A multi-vehicle crash on the Rocheport bridge has closed eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 70.
Both westbound lanes are closed and the eastbound driving lane is closed to allow response vehicles to assist with clearing the crash, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation.
The closure, which was first reported just after 10 a.m. Tuesday, is expected to last approximately until 4:15 p.m., according to MoDOT.
Gale Blomenkamp, Boone County assistant fire chief, said there are two semis and three vehicles involved in the westbound crash on the bridge.
One semi is full of cattle, which are currently being unloaded and reloaded onto other trailers, according to Blomenkamp. The other semi is packed with beer and is also being unloaded.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Cooper County Fire Chief Dave Gehm said Boone County sent a brush truck to cool down the 55 cows while crews worked to empty the semis.
Gehm said "at least one, possibly up to three cows jumped over the bridge," and a veterinarian was dispatched to the scene.
At least one person was injured. Gehm said crews had to cut the roof off of one of the trucks involved in the crash to get the driver out. He said the driver had serious injuries to his back and was taken to a local hospital.
All westbound traffic near mile marker 116 is being diverted to U.S. Route 40 at exit 121, MoDOT said. Traffic could be seen backed up through Columbia past exit 125 Tuesday afternoon.
Columbia Public Schools sent an alert to families Tuesday afternoon that summer school buses may be delayed as a result of the crash on the Rocheport bridge.
To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.