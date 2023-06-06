BOONE COUNTY − Crashes on the Rocheport bridge have closed eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 70.
Gale Blomenkamp, Boone County assistant fire chief, said there are two semis and three vehicles involved in the westbound crash.
One semi is full of cattle, which are currently being unloaded and reloaded onto other trailers, according to Blomenkamp.
Blomenkamp said both westbound lanes are closed and one eastbound lane is open.
All westbound traffic near mile marker 116 is being diverted to U.S. Route 40 at exit 121, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the westbound crash around 10:22 a.m. Tuesday, and BCJC reported the eastbound crash around 11:26 a.m.
The Highway Patrol also reported the westbound crash included an injury, but it's unclear how many people are injured and their condition.
MSHP said the interstate would be closed for an undetermined about of time.