I-70 closure near Sorrels Overpass planned Tuesday night for power line removal

COLUMBIA − Boone Electric Cooperative will remove a three-phase line that stretches across Interstate 70 on the evening of Tuesday, Feb. 21.
The line will be removed starting around 10 p.m. near Perche Creek Bridge and west of the Sorrels Overpass.
I-70 traffic will be shut down for approximately 10 minutes in both directions during the removal for the safety of Boone Electric line workers and drivers. The Missouri State Highway Patrol will help direct traffic.
Crews will be on site for around 30 minutes.
The removal was originally scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 8, but was canceled due to weather concerns.