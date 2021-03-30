CALLAWAY COUNTY – Two people are injured after a car hit a tow truck driver on I-70 Monday evening.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, 32-year-old driver Matthew Link of Chesterfield traveled onto the westbound shoulder near mile marker 151 and struck the rear of 33-year-old Cameron Olson’s vehicle of Fulton just after 6 p.m. on Monday.
Olson’s vehicle was being loaded onto the tow truck at the time of the crash. 25-year-old tow truck operator Ryan Brewer of Fulton was struck by Link’s vehicle as he was attaching the wrench to Olson’s car, according to the crash report.
Brewer was air lifted to University Hospital with serious injuries. Link was taken by ambulance with moderate injuries.
Olson did not sustain any injuries; both his and Link’s vehicles were totaled. The tow truck was driven from the scene of the crash.