CALLAWAY COUNTY - One person was injured after a tractor trailer overturned on eastbound Interstate 70 Thursday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred near the 163 mile marker around 8:50 a.m.

Personnel scoping out the cockpit of the trailer

Emergency personnel working on the overturned trailer in Callaway County on May 5, 2022. 

The trailer was the only vehicle involved, and the driver, Adam Hakim, 45, was moderately injured. 

Trailer off the right side of the road

The tractor trailer off the right side of I-70 on May 5, 2022. 

The trailer hydroplaned and traveled off the right side of the roadway. It then struck a tree, jackknifed and overturned, a MSHP crash report said. 

Hakin, of Ohio, was transported by ambulance to University Hospital.

