CALLAWAY COUNTY - One person was injured after a tractor trailer overturned on eastbound Interstate 70 Thursday morning.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred near the 163 mile marker around 8:50 a.m.
The trailer was the only vehicle involved, and the driver, Adam Hakim, 45, was moderately injured.
The trailer hydroplaned and traveled off the right side of the roadway. It then struck a tree, jackknifed and overturned, a MSHP crash report said.
Hakin, of Ohio, was transported by ambulance to University Hospital.