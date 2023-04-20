COLUMBIA - The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested a Kansas City-area man in Saline County Thursday in connection to a Wednesday road-rage shooting.

The suspect, Charles J. Smith, 19, from Cape Girardeau allegedly shot and killed one man Wednesday on I-70 near the exit to Oak Grove, MSHP Troop A posted on Twitter. 

Smith left the scene, driving off of I-70, then fled on foot, according to MSHP Troop A. 

Troopers said they got security footage from a motel in Sweet Springs Thursday morning as part of the investigation.

Around 9:50 a.m. Thursday, MSHP troopers arrested Smith without incident in Saline County. 

The Pettis County Sheriff shared a photo on Facebook as a state trooper and U.S. Marshal arrested Smith.

https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=239539238718686&set=a.103890385616906&type=3

MSHP Troop A identified the victim from Wednesday's shooting as Gary L Denham, 53, Oak Grove. Troop A said this is an ongoing investigation.

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.

Tags

Reporter, Producer and Anchor

Avery is a sophomore studying Broadcast and Political Science at the University of Missouri-Columbia. You can find him on Twitter at @KOMUAvery or send him an email at asgmh3@umsystem.edu.