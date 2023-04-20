COLUMBIA - The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested a Kansas City-area man in Saline County Thursday in connection to a Wednesday road-rage shooting.
The suspect, Charles J. Smith, 19, from Cape Girardeau allegedly shot and killed one man Wednesday on I-70 near the exit to Oak Grove, MSHP Troop A posted on Twitter.
SUSPECT INFOI-70 / Oak Grove shootingCharles J. Smith 5/18/2004Cape Girardeau, MO. Photo on the right is from security video footage captured earlier this morning from a motel in Sweet Springs, MO. Please call 911 or *55 if you have seen or encounter Smith. pic.twitter.com/cZrZttf7HE— MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) April 20, 2023
Smith left the scene, driving off of I-70, then fled on foot, according to MSHP Troop A.
Troopers said they got security footage from a motel in Sweet Springs Thursday morning as part of the investigation.
Around 9:50 a.m. Thursday, MSHP troopers arrested Smith without incident in Saline County.
The Pettis County Sheriff shared a photo on Facebook as a state trooper and U.S. Marshal arrested Smith.
MSHP Troop A identified the victim from Wednesday's shooting as Gary L Denham, 53, Oak Grove. Troop A said this is an ongoing investigation.