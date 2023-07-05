COLUMBIA - The Columbia Fire Department has released more information regarding a house fire that took place Tuesday night.
CFD responded to the 5100 block of Interstate 70 Drive Southeast at approximately 6:45 p.m. for reports of a fire at a three-story home.
CFD said it encountered "significant smoke and heavy fire conditions" throughout the home.
A spokesperson for CFD said water accessibility was a problem early on when fighting the fire. The closest fire hydrant was approximately 1,200 feet from the home, according to a press release from CFD.
"The responding units quickly realized that there was not a fire hydrant readily accessible for this particular fire," CFD Capt. Jeffery Coffman said. "Having that territory knowledge for responding units, they knew this was going to be something they needed to call for water tankers early."
Crews requested mutual aid assistance from the Boone County Fire Protection District for water tanker support.
CFD said a fire hydrant was not nearby because the home was not developed under recent fire code. The original structure was built around 1890, according to Coffman. Officials believe the home was unoccupied.
Coffman said the department responded to more calls to the location of the original fire on Wednesday, but there is no active threat to the public.
"Part of the home was actually log cabin," Coffman said. "There is heavy timber still smoldering in the area."
Coffman said crews were on scene until 1:30 a.m. Wednesday to put out hot spots and that the department is still monitoring the situation.
Columbia fire marshals are investigating the cause of the fire.