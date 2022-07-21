COLUMBIA - The Missouri Department of Transportation hosted an open house event at the Activity Recreation Center in Columbia, Thursday evening.
At the open house they propped up poster boards for I-70 renovation ideas for all of Boone County.
However, there was consistently a crowd surrounding the three poster boards, each depicting the renovation ideas at the I-70/Highway 63 connector.
There has been a significant concern in Columbia about the connector. According to information provided from MoDOT, the area is a "hot spot for pedestrian deaths".
Brandi Baldwin, a project director with MoDOT, said that public input is important throughout the renovation selection process.
"It's very important to us to get the feedback from the public on the project," Brandi said. "We want to see what is important to them and what they'd like to see out of our projects."
"Our funding source is from our state funds, but we also get a federal match on that," Baldwin said. "So our federal match for interstate projects is typically 90% federal and 10% state."
Baldwin also laid out the timeline for the renovation process for the I-70/63 connector.
"That's actually scheduled in our fiscal year 2023, and we are moving forward with a design build procurement process," Baldwin said. "So we plan to wrap up this environmental study by the end of this year, and then release an RFP (request for proposal) to design builders by about June of next year."
JR Richardson attended the open house today. Richardson lives east of Columbia, which has been a problem for him.
"The traffic is always backed up," Richardson said. "So we need to get at least three lanes through Columbia to speed up the traffic or keep the traffic moving around Columbia."
If you missed the meeting but would like to provide feedback, you can still do so on MoDOT's website, or click this link.