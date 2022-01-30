COLUMBIA — The Columbia Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on I-70 Saturday night.
CPD said Sullivan S. Preston, 19, from Bowen, IL was walking eastbound on I-70 Drive Northwest when he was struck by Joseph C. Gilmore, 30, from Columbia around 8:10 p.m.
The crash from Gilmore's 2003 Honda CRV left Preston with serious injuries, and the pedestrian was immediately transported to a hospital by EMS following the incident.
This is an ongoing investigation. CPD encourages anyone with further information to call them at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.