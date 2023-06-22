BOONE COUNTY − Two crashes on Interstate 70, east of the Highway 63 connector, closed both westbound lanes for a brief time Thursday.
One crash happened just east of the Highway 63 connector. A vehicle was currently in the median, and an ambulance and fire truck were on scene.
The other crash was reported east of the St. Charles Road overpass. Two vehicles were involved in the second crash, according to MoDOT.
It's not clear if any injuries have been reported in either crash.
A second crash has now occurred on the westbound side of I-70, east of the St. Charles Road overpass, at the 131 mile marker. Both lanes are blocked and traffic is backing up quickly. Please avoid the area and find an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/isgypwjcif— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) June 22, 2023
BCJC reported the first crash around 11:47 a.m. Thursday and the second crash around 12:14 p.m. Lanes reopened by 12:45 p.m.
Check back for update to this developing story.