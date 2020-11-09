BOONE/COOPER COUNTY- Details regarding one of mid-Missouri's biggest road improvement projects are now available.
According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, construction is set to begin on the I-70 Missouri River near Rocheport bridge in late 2021.
The project will be completed by a contractor and design team, which will be awarded by the Missouri Highways and Transportations Commission in July 2021.
MoDOT said the construction will take several years, and the new bridge is expected to be open to traffic by the end of 2024.
Project Director Brandi Baldwin said there have already been several steps completed in order to prepare for construction.
"Before we are able to move forward with any construction plans, there are several factors that we have to assess,” Baldwin said. “Last December we started the re-evaluation of an environmental study that had been completed for the bridge in 2005. In March we conducted geological testing and survey gathering that provided valuable information about the area’s rock and soil stability.”
MoDOT also announced the goals of the project. One goal is to meet the expectation of delivering the project under the $240 million budget, while still providing a quality product.
“Local, state and federal agencies and lawmakers worked collaboratively to fund this project,” MoDOT Central District Engineer Machelle Watkins said.
The current bridge was built in 1960 and is rated in 'poor condition.'